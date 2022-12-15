Minico trounces Mountain Home to stay undefeated in conference play; Wednesday’s prep basketball scores

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans girls basketball team is now 5-0 in Great Basin Conference play after a win over Mountain Home Wednesday night.

Minico 64, Mountain Home 24

The Spartans are now 6-1 on the season.

OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Twin Falls 76, Wood River 14

Kimberly 46, Buhl 29

Filer 41, Gooding 40

