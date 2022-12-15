Moscow Police continue to search for vehicle wanted in connection to quadruple homicide

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Authorities in Moscow are still looking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a car that may be linked to critical information on last month’s homicide case.

The white Hyundai Elantra was spotted near the off-campus home where four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death on November 13th.

Police in Moscow say they’ve received valuable leads on the car, which is said to be a model made between 2011 and 2013.

But, officials are still looking for any information the public can provide on the case.

“We are confident that the occupant or occupants of that vehicle have information that’s critical to this investigation. We also understand that even though there’s sometimes a fascination with a particular case, some people simply don’t see the news and may not know that we’re looking for it,” said Cpt. Roger Lanier from the Moscow Police Department.

According to the Moscow Police Department, they’re currently sorting through 22,000 registered vehicles that fit the search criteria.

If you have any information that might help the case, you can call the tip line at 208-883-7180.

