Moscow Police continue to search for vehicle wanted in connection to quadruple homicide

The white Hyundai Elantra was spotted near the off-campus home where four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death on November 13th.
Moscow Police continue to search for vehicle wanted in connection to quadruple homicide
Moscow Police continue to search for vehicle wanted in connection to quadruple homicide(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Authorities in Moscow are still looking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a car that may be linked to critical information on last month’s homicide case.

The white Hyundai Elantra was spotted near the off-campus home where four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death on November 13th.

Police in Moscow say they’ve received valuable leads on the car, which is said to be a model made between 2011 and 2013.

But, officials are still looking for any information the public can provide on the case.

“We are confident that the occupant or occupants of that vehicle have information that’s critical to this investigation. We also understand that even though there’s sometimes a fascination with a particular case, some people simply don’t see the news and may not know that we’re looking for it,” said Cpt. Roger Lanier from the Moscow Police Department.

According to the Moscow Police Department, they’re currently sorting through 22,000 registered vehicles that fit the search criteria.

If you have any information that might help the case, you can call the tip line at 208-883-7180.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the...
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the Michael Vaughan case
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Hailey
Avalanche and Flood Watch in Hailey, school canceled Monday

Latest News

Con Paulos ‘After Dark’ donates big money to local organizations
Con Paulos ‘After Dark’ donates big money to local organizations
The annual Wreaths Across America event was held in Declo on Thursday.
Declo’s annual Wreaths Across America ceremony facilitated by High School Juniors
Ketchum
Landlord-tenant mediation program launches in Blaine County
Westmark Credit Union - Twin Falls
Westmark Credit Union - Twin Falls