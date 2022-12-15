Oreo adds gluten-free mint to flavor lineup

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.
Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.(Twitter/@Oreo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with celiac disease and others who don’t eat gluten can look forward to another popular sweet treat.

Oreo has announced the permanent addition of a new flavor to its certified gluten-free cookie line – mint.

Before now, gluten-free Oreos were only available in regular or Double Stuf.

They’re all made with real cocoa and a blend of gluten-free flour.

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the...
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the Michael Vaughan case
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Hailey
Avalanche and Flood Watch in Hailey, school canceled Monday

Latest News

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia becomes latest to ban TikTok from state computers
Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.
Trump releases digital trading cards
Billie died at home surrounded by family and friends, said UCLA, where Moore was the women’s...
Billie Moore, 1st US women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Russia warns of ‘consequences’ if US missiles go to Ukraine
FILE - This combo of undated booking photos provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left,...
Lengthy prison terms for 3 who aided Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plotter