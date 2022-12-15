TFSD approves budget to include Supplemental Levy on 2023 ballot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The budget plan is set in the Twin Falls School District as a supplemental levy has been approved by the district’s Budget Advisory Committee and will be on the March 2023 ballot.

The committee voted to continue the current levy in the upcoming election, which is a two-year budget set at 5.7 million dollars.

According to the district, a ‘no’ vote on the levy could mean the dismissal of over 100 staff members and the implementation of a pay-to-play system for sports and activities.

Also, the fixed levy could mean the district’s growing population could save taxpayers money.

“By not raising the levy amount it actually, in the long run, will probably lead to a slight decrease in what people pay in the property taxes because you have more people moving into Twin and as more people move in, everybody’s slice of the pie becomes a bit smaller,” said Dr, Brady Dickenson TFSD Superintendent.

At the turn of the new year, the district will be offering multiple opportunities for residents to learn more in the form of public meetings and informational pamphlets mailed within the district.

