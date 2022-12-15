TFSD approves budget to include Supplemental Levy on 2023 ballot

According to the district, a ‘no’ vote on the levy could mean the dismissal of over 100 staff members.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:58 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The budget plan is set in the Twin Falls School District as a supplemental levy has been approved by the district’s Budget Advisory Committee and will be on the March 2023 ballot.

The committee voted to continue the current levy in the upcoming election, which is a two-year budget set at 5.7 million dollars.

According to the district, a ‘no’ vote on the levy could mean the dismissal of over 100 staff members and the implementation of a pay-to-play system for sports and activities.

Also, the fixed levy could mean the district’s growing population could save taxpayers money.

“By not raising the levy amount it actually, in the long run, will probably lead to a slight decrease in what people pay in the property taxes because you have more people moving into Twin and as more people move in, everybody’s slice of the pie becomes a bit smaller,” said Dr, Brady Dickenson TFSD Superintendent.

At the turn of the new year, the district will be offering multiple opportunities for residents to learn more in the form of public meetings and informational pamphlets mailed within the district.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the...
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the Michael Vaughan case
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Airport contract
Where does the airport go from here after city approves new contract?
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

Latest News

Bald Mountain receives high praise, continues to make improvements for the future
Bald Mountain receives high praise, continues to make improvements for the future
Local small businesses are getting creative when it comes to holiday shopping
Local small businesses are getting creative when it comes to holiday shopping
Gooding Middle School
Gooding Middle School improves test scores and is now named one of the highest underserved schools in the state
Ketchum
Landlord-tenant mediation program launches in Blaine County