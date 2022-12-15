Westmark Credit Union - Twin Falls

Westmark Credit Union - Twin Falls
Westmark Credit Union - Twin Falls(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:49 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive.

KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.

Westmark Credit Union is our second to last stop for the 2022 Toys for Tots drive.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the...
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the Michael Vaughan case
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Hailey
Avalanche and Flood Watch in Hailey, school canceled Monday

Latest News

TFSD approves budget to include Supplemental Levy on 2023 ballot
TFSD approves budget to include Supplemental Levy on 2023 ballot
Bald Mountain receives high praise, continues to make improvements for the future
Bald Mountain receives high praise, continues to make improvements for the future
Local small businesses are getting creative when it comes to holiday shopping
Local small businesses are getting creative when it comes to holiday shopping
Gooding Middle School
Gooding Middle School improves test scores and is now named one of the highest underserved schools in the state