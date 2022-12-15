Westmark Credit Union - Twin Falls
Published: Dec. 15, 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive.
KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
Westmark Credit Union is our second to last stop for the 2022 Toys for Tots drive.
