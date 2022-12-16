County Commissioners support proposed contract between Skywest and the City of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On December 2nd the City of Twin Falls approved the revenue agreement between Skywest airlines and the Magic Valley regional airport.

This was contingent on the approval from the county.

On Thursday, the Twin Falls County Commissioners showed their support for the revenue agreement.

The new agreement includes a single flight to and from Salt Lake, the agreement will cover any costs not covered by the daily operations of Skywest.

“I’m pleased that we’re moving forward, it’s nothing that anybody really likes to have to put money on the table to sustain air service but with the problems and the regional airlines with pilots right now I know other communities many of them like us are doing the same thing right now.”

Commissioner Brent Reinke, along with the support of the rest of the commissioners, requested that a slight clarification be made that would allow the city of Twin Falls – who run the daily operations of the airport – to operate more efficiently.

Reinke believes this contract is critical for not only Twin Falls but the entire Southern Idaho region.

“Contracts are really important and in this particular case it’s something that we’ve had a contract for 2022 and now we’re in 2023 we’re going to go a quarter-by-quarter contract with Skywest so the clarifying process of this should make it a little easier for the city of twin falls and the county of twin falls to move forward.”

Both the County and the City plan to meet to discuss the clarification on Monday

