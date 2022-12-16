Historic Wilson Theatre to host annual Messiah Sing-Along this weekend in Rupert

There will be professional singers and a guest conductor, but the audience will be invited to join in for certain songs.
Wilson Theatre
Wilson Theatre(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Town of Rupert is also known at Christmas City, USA hosting different events and traditions all season long.

The Historic Town Square has events and shopping all month, beginning with the annual Christmas tree lighting and fireworks on the day after Thanksgiving.

Ice skating and local vendors surround the square, bringing people from all over the state to enjoy the holiday.

This weekend, at the Historic Wilson Theatre, the annual Messiah Sing-Along will take place, which is a decades long tradition around this time of year.

“But this is just a really magnificent opportunity to participate in the messiah in a way that you maybe haven’t done before,” said Kris Faux, the administrator for the theatre.

The Messiah Sing Along begins at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday night at the Wilson Theatre.

It is scheduled to last about 90 minutes. For more information, visit this link.

