Idaho health officials are concerned about illnesses spreading during the holidays

Dr. Souza says St. Luke's is deeply concerned about the levels of respiratory illnesses peaking following the holidays.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Healthcare systems across the state are once again struggling to provide care to overwhelming numbers of patients, as respiratory illnesses are widespread across Idaho.

As the holiday season approaches, leaders in Idaho’s hospital system are pleading with the public to take the time to prepare for a healthy holiday season.

According to St. Luke’s, in many cases hospital staff have yet to recover from the peaks of the pandemic in Idaho, as high volumes have continued to be a problem throughout the year.

“We’ve never gone back to the sort of lower volumes we would typically see, for example, in the summer. For sure, we got a little more breathing room in the summer, but for the last couple months that’s been eroded,” said Dr. James Souza.

Dr. Souza says St. Luke’s is deeply concerned about the levels of respiratory illnesses peaking following the holidays, as the hospital system is already stretched thin.

