Idaho hospital system under stress, state officials urge precautionary self-care during winter months

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As major holidays get closer, leaders in Idaho’s healthcare system are pleading with the public to be proactive in preventing sickness throughout the winter.

During a meeting with the media, Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen used opening remarks to explain that hospitals across the state are under extreme stress.

The combination of influenza, Covid-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is pushing Idaho’s healthcare system toward the brink of drastic care decisions. Similar to what the state saw during COVID surges in late 2021 and early 2022.

“Let me be clear, hospitals across the state are full and under a tremendous amount of stress. Following the Christmas and New Year holidays we expect to see another surge in hospital patients. A post-holiday surge is very concerning,” said Dr. Jeppesen.

Jeppesen continued by urging Idahoans to act. Saying COVID boosters, flu shots and simple precautions like handwashing, masking and avoiding others when sick could make a massive difference.

