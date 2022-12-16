Idaho hospital system under stress, state officials urge precautionary self-care during winter months

The combination of influenza, Covid-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is pushing Idaho’s healthcare system toward the brink of drastic care decisions
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As major holidays get closer, leaders in Idaho’s healthcare system are pleading with the public to be proactive in preventing sickness throughout the winter.

During a meeting with the media, Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen used opening remarks to explain that hospitals across the state are under extreme stress.

The combination of influenza, Covid-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is pushing Idaho’s healthcare system toward the brink of drastic care decisions. Similar to what the state saw during COVID surges in late 2021 and early 2022.

“Let me be clear, hospitals across the state are full and under a tremendous amount of stress. Following the Christmas and New Year holidays we expect to see another surge in hospital patients. A post-holiday surge is very concerning,” said Dr. Jeppesen.

Jeppesen continued by urging Idahoans to act. Saying COVID boosters, flu shots and simple precautions like handwashing, masking and avoiding others when sick could make a massive difference.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the...
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the Michael Vaughan case
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Hailey
Avalanche and Flood Watch in Hailey, school canceled Monday

Latest News

County Commissioners support proposed contract between Skywest and the City of Twin Falls
County Commissioners support proposed contract between Skywest and the City of Twin Falls
Thursday evening's online weather update {12/15/2022}
Behind the Business: Family Boxing and Fitness
Behind the Business: Family Boxing and Fitness
Moscow Police continue to search for vehicle wanted in connection to quadruple homicide
Moscow Police continue to search for vehicle wanted in connection to quadruple homicide