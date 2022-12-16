The No. 3 CSI women’s basketball team will be tested over the next week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a 12-1 start to the season, the CSI women’s basketball team has earned their highest ranking in about 20 years.

The Golden Eagles are No. 3 in this week’s NJCAA poll, their highest since the 2003-2004 season, according to Head Coach Randy Rogers.

Rogers, though, isn’t ready to let his team feel like they have arrived.

“I go through the top 10, top 12, and I said there’s not a team on there we can beat, so don’t feel full of yourself, you got to go prove it on the court,” Rogers said.

The Golden Eagles do have a chance to prove themselves in the next week. Starting Saturday, the Golden Eagles play four games in five days.

CSI plays at Salt Lake Saturday before heading to Las Vegas for three non-conference games early next week.

Even though Casper College, ranked No. 10 in the country, is on the schedule for CSI in Vegas, most of the focus this week has been on playing the No. 14 Bruins Saturday.

“There’s so much on the line, even this early in the season, we got to go to their place twice, and you’re trying to host the tournament now, it’s not just for seeding, you’re trying to have CSI host the Region (18) tournament, so every game’s big,” said Rogers.

“Any time we play Salt Lake, we always have a lot of fans that come and support us, it’s a really fun game, we’re hoping to win though,” said sophomore forward Alyssa Christensen.

The Bruins and the Golden Eagles play at 1 pm Saturday at Salt Lake.

CSI’s game against Casper College is on Monday afternoon, so the Golden Eagles will have a quick turnaround and play two ranked teams in about 48 hours.

