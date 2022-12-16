State of Idaho to join national opioid settlements

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State of Idaho is joining five national opioid settlements.

The announcement came Friday from Governor Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

The new settlements totals 17 billion dollars, which includes an additional 90 million for Idaho and its participating local governments.

According to Wasden, the settlements will help fund programs to help Idaho residents dealing with opioid-related addictions.

He encourages local governments and special districts to join the settlements, so Idaho can receive the largest amount of money possible.

The settlements are contingent on enough other states also approving the agreement.

