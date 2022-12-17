Dietrich goes on the road to beat Murtaugh; prep sports scores

The Blue Devils are now 3-2 on the season
The Blue Devils are now 3-2 on the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday night at Murtaugh High School, Dietrich won the battle of the devil mascots.

Dietrich 49, Murtaugh 39

The Blue Devils are now 3-2 on the season.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Nampa 75, Jerome 64 F/OT

Emmett 61, Twin Falls 56

Jared Mix had 25 points in the loss for the Bruins.

Valley 64, Gooding 39

Nathan Christensen had 16 points for Valley.

Wood River 41, Buhl 35

Mosi Slotten had 13 points in the win for Wood River.

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Grace 67, Filer 42

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the...
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the Michael Vaughan case
Hailey
Avalanche and Flood Watch in Hailey, school canceled Monday
Schools closing due to illness.
Kimberly Middle School to close Tuesday and Wednesday due to increased illnesses
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

The Blue Devils are now 3-2 on the season
Dietrich goes on the road to beat Murtaugh; prep sports scores
The Golden Eagles have a stretch of four games in five days
The No. 3 CSI women’s basketball team will be tested over the next week
The Golden Eagles have a stretch of four games in five days
The No. 3 CSI women’s basketball team will be tested over the next week
Boise State hires Hamdan as Offensive Coordinator
Boise State hires Hamdan as Offensive Coordinator