Dietrich goes on the road to beat Murtaugh; prep sports scores
The Blue Devils are now 3-2 on the season
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday night at Murtaugh High School, Dietrich won the battle of the devil mascots.
Dietrich 49, Murtaugh 39
The Blue Devils are now 3-2 on the season.
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Nampa 75, Jerome 64 F/OT
Emmett 61, Twin Falls 56
Jared Mix had 25 points in the loss for the Bruins.
Valley 64, Gooding 39
Nathan Christensen had 16 points for Valley.
Wood River 41, Buhl 35
Mosi Slotten had 13 points in the win for Wood River.
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Grace 67, Filer 42
Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.