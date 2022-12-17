Dietrich goes on the road to beat Murtaugh; prep sports scores

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday night at Murtaugh High School, Dietrich won the battle of the devil mascots.

Dietrich 49, Murtaugh 39

The Blue Devils are now 3-2 on the season.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Nampa 75, Jerome 64 F/OT

Emmett 61, Twin Falls 56

Jared Mix had 25 points in the loss for the Bruins.

Valley 64, Gooding 39

Nathan Christensen had 16 points for Valley.

Wood River 41, Buhl 35

Mosi Slotten had 13 points in the win for Wood River.

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Grace 67, Filer 42

