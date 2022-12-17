Make sure your pets have what they need if you keep them outside during the winter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Its getting cold outside, that means it’s probably a good idea to bring your pets indoors.

Your outdoor pets could be subject to frost bite and hypothermia.

But, if you’re going to keep your animals outside, proper bedding and insulation is key.

Debbie Blackwood, the Director of Twin Falls Animal Shelter has some tips on how to keep your pets warm this winter.

She says November through February are the months to be cautious with your pets. You can’t always rely on their fur to keep them warm.

“Cats are desert animals, this cold is very hard on them - and large dogs, they have a lot of mass, and short hair dogs. It’s just freezing cold, I mean to be chained out... their paws their pads get frozen to the ice and tear and rip.” said Blackwood.

Blackwood urges you to bring them inside if you can.

If the bedding for your animal gets wet, it’s worse than having nothing at all. Straw makes the best bedding, as it tends to not get as wet.

Blackwood said waterproof cat boxes are great and can be purchased online.

