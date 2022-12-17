Make sure your pets have what they need if you keep them outside during the winter

If you’re going to keep your animals outside, proper bedding and insulation is key.
By Kristine Zand
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Its getting cold outside, that means it’s probably a good idea to bring your pets indoors.

Your outdoor pets could be subject to frost bite and hypothermia.

But, if you’re going to keep your animals outside, proper bedding and insulation is key.

Debbie Blackwood, the Director of Twin Falls Animal Shelter has some tips on how to keep your pets warm this winter.

She says November through February are the months to be cautious with your pets. You can’t always rely on their fur to keep them warm.

“Cats are desert animals, this cold is very hard on them - and large dogs, they have a lot of mass, and short hair dogs. It’s just freezing cold, I mean to be chained out... their paws their pads get frozen to the ice and tear and rip.” said Blackwood.

Blackwood urges you to bring them inside if you can.

If the bedding for your animal gets wet, it’s worse than having nothing at all. Straw makes the best bedding, as it tends to not get as wet.

Blackwood said waterproof cat boxes are great and can be purchased online.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the...
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the Michael Vaughan case
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Hailey
Avalanche and Flood Watch in Hailey, school canceled Monday
Schools closing due to illness.
Kimberly Middle School to close Tuesday and Wednesday due to increased illnesses
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

Friday evening's online weather update {12/16/2022}
Idaho health officials are concerned about illnesses spreading during the holidays
Idaho health officials are concerned about illnesses spreading during the holidays
The State of Idaho is joining five national opioid settlements.
State of Idaho to join national opioid settlements
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: The Cheese Channel
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: The Cheese Channel