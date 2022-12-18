Still time to enroll for health insurance through the Healthcare Marketplace

Information campaigns are underway to help those who don’t know where to start.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The first deadline for enrollment into the healthcare marketplace has come and gone, but the final deadline is still about a month away.

January 15th is the last day anyone can apply for free or discounted health insurance through the healthcare marketplace. Information campaigns are underway to help those who don’t know where to start.

One of those efforts is by Health Equity Campaigns who is working to connect the uninsured with healthcare assistants who help navigate the sometimes-confusing healthcare website.

“Community-based organizations called healthcare navigators to help people, they are in the community already, they become certified to help people enroll in a health plan,” says Health Equity Campaigns Project Director, Jeanette Contreras. “So, you can actually find local health in the community by going to the website.”

The final deadline to enroll is, again, January 15th.

