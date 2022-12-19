Because Kids Grieve House throws event to help those grieving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This holiday season one organization is looking to give a helping hand to those grieving a lost loved one.

20 years ago, Revis Turner lost his wife.

It was then that he noticed there are not any groups for kids who lost a loved one.

So he started organizing a small grieving group. He now has a grieving house and is extending his services to the Boise and Pocatello area as well.

Tiffaney Eckles, the South Central Region Director believes that every person grieves differently. And she wants to make it so you’re not feeling alone in your grieving process.

“Cause the holidays are hard when you’re grieving and so this is just a safe place for if you’re having a hard time to come and make some memories for your loved one, for yourself we’re making ornaments, we have little angels that you can write your loved ones name on it,” said Eckles.

Because Kids Grieve has monthly groups, which include a family style dinner.

Adults go in their own group and kids do fun activities.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.