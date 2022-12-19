Endangered missing person located

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An endangered missing person has been located safe, according to the Twin Falls Police Department.

A little before 10pm Sunday, a press release was sent out that 79 year old Verl Yergensen was missing, and the police department was looking for him. He has medical conditions and is not safe to drive. He was possibly traveling in a black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado (ID PL# 2TBZ363). He was last seen wearing a brown pull over shirt and blue levis.

Verl Yergensen is safe (KMVT)

