A former resident of Valley House Homeless Shelter is looking to give back this Christmas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This Christmas, one previous resident of Valley House Homeless Shelter is looking to give back to the community.

Justin Byrns, raised a significant amount of money this holiday season that went to adopted families.

Byrns said, it’s about teaching each other the meaning of Christmas.

Having kids of his own, he wanted kids to come together and see Santa while receiving gifts.

“We just need to stick together as a community and help each other out that’s what life’s all about and that’s the meaning of Christmas so come together and take care of each other,” said Byrns.

Over a 100 families that don’t live in the shelter have been helped so far. Stuff The Bus also contributed numerous gifts.

