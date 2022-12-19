Ski Patrol’s Best Friend: How Avalanche Dogs hone their specialized skills

Many mountains in the west, who are prone to avalanches, use dogs as a tool in their avalanche detection.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One tool that the mountains of Sun Valley have to protect people from avalanches are dogs, KMVT’s Elizabeth Hadley went up to the slopes to see these dogs in action.

Experts say there are three things you need when out recreating in the back country: a beacon, a shovel, and a probe. The Ski Patrol at the Sun Valley Resort is using one more tool to help keep you safe on the mountains… dogs.

“If you can imagine an avalanche slide, and then imagine that that person isn’t wearing a beacon and isn’t having any reflective gear on them, it can feel really hopeless, and that person’s best chance scenario of being found is an avalanche dog,” said Sarah Linville from the Sun Valley Ski Patrol. At Sun Valley, there are currently six avalanche search dogs, each one trained to detect where a person is buried.

“It’s the exact same program, he’s trained to find people, a drug dog is trained to find drugs, a bomb dog is trained to find bombs,” said Mollie McLam from the Sun Valley Ski Patrol.

On Monday, I was able to take part in the training. After getting safely buried by the ski patrol, Ripley was deployed to find me, and alert her team that’s where I was.

“We dig holes, and we ask our good friends and members of the public to hide in the holes, and then we release the dogs to play the game, they will what we call indicate and hopefully digging at the hole, and that lets us know that there is a human in there and then we un bury the person, and he plays, and that’s how he learns to play, that’s the reward, and that’s why he keeps doing it,” said Linville.

Many mountains in the west, who are prone to avalanches, use dogs as a tool in their avalanche detection. And Blaze has already been deployed once this year.

“Not many people wear a beacon, which is the easiest way to find them if they are lost, and golly, if you don’t have a way to contact them, or connect with them, it’s very difficult, and a dog can just cover so much area so much faster,” said McLam

