Buckley Nielsen, Evelina

PAUL—Evelina Buckley Nielsen, a loving mother, grandmother and aunt, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, December 16, 2022, surrounded by family. As an 89-year-old resident of Paul, she was well loved by the community.

Evelina was born August 22, 1933, to David E. Buckley and Matilda J. Grimaud Buckley, in Blackfoot, Idaho. She had one older brother, David L. Buckley and two younger brothers, Lorin W. Buckley, who died as a baby from appendicitis, and Lynn E. Buckley, who drowned when he was two years of age. In her early years, her family lived in various places such as Blackfoot and Pingree, Idaho, and Payson, Utah, where her father worked various jobs during the war. Then they moved to Paul, Idaho where her father started a farm.

As a young girl, Ebie loved spending time with her brother, Dave, and her cousins. She remained close with her brother their entire lives.

Ebie met Ronald Blain Nielsen, the love of her life, in high school and they were married November 22, 1950. Ebie graduated from Rupert High School in 1951. They started their lives, shortly after, in the little white house on the corner by the feedlot. Their first two children Barbara and Lynn were born while they lived in that house. They then moved to the house at 150 North where they had their other three children, Dean, Ellen, and Kim. Ebie always helped Ron on the farm any way she could. She helped herd cattle and sheep. Work on the farm was a family affair. We have many happy memories of working together as a family. Ron and Ebie instilled a strong work ethic in each of their children and taught the value of hard work.

Ebie was an excellent seamstress and cook. She always made her kids a hearty breakfast before they went to school. Most people who know her will never forget her Banana Cream Pies and butterhorn rolls; these were a staple at every family event. She gave her pies to many friends and family members. She also loved to garden where she worked countless hours every year making her yard beautiful. She also took care of the yards of her mother and Ida, her mother-in-law, while they were still living. Ebie had a shed full of tools that she loved. She later enjoyed doing ceramics and spent many hours meticulously painting them. Ebie did everything to perfection and when it was done it was done just right.

Ebie was a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was very active and served in many different callings such as Relief Society president, Young Women’s president, Primary president, and she loved serving in the Nursery. She was a wonderful example of service and loved to serve others. She also loved serving in the Twin Falls Temple with Ron for several years.

She loved her family and loved doing things with all of them. She and Ron always supported their children and grandchildren in all they did whether it was sports, graduations, weddings or baby blessings. Everyone of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren know her well and love her dearly. She was known for being a little spicy and Ron loved to tease her just to get a reaction.

Ebie’s sweetheart, Ron, passed away September 21, 2021, and she missed him very much. It will be a very happy reunion.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; her parents, David E. Buckley and Matilda Buckley; her brothers, David, Lorin and Lynn; and her son-in-law, Terry Mabey.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Bean (Bruce), Lynn Nielsen (Diane), Dean Nielsen (Jill), Ellen Mabey, and Kim Prestridge (Mark); as well as her 16 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

We would like to express our gratitude to all the wonderful caregivers at Pomerelle Place and her Hospice nurses Laura, Jackie, and Holly.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, at the church preceding the funeral service.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

