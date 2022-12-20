Cassia Regional Hospital ranked nationally for best maternity care

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital is being recognized for its high quality of care for maternity patients, as U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of best hospitals for maternity care for 2022.

It’s a major achievement for the hospital, as fewer than 300 hospitals in the nation scored high enough to make the list.

The hospital officials say their caregivers strive to help all expectant mothers by providing high-quality care and a personalized patient experience during all aspects of maternity care including Labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum care.

Officials say they are very honored to be included on the list.

“As a rural facility there are many hospitals that have been unable to continue providing maternity care across our nation, so this is a big deal for us to have it here, let alone be recognized for the high quality of care we provide,” said Amanda Severe – Nurse Manager of Labor and Delivery.

Intermountain maternity caregivers also help educate new moms about how to care for themselves and their baby after childbirth and help connect them with community resources for women and children.

