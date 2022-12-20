Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support a family whose house was destroyed due to a fire.

According to the Jerome Fire Department, around 11:30 PM Friday night, crews responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of North Kennedy Street in Jerome.

It took crews about three hours to fully contain the fire, and an official with the fire department says the house is not a complete loss.

But there is significant smoke damage to the interior of the house, and exterior damage to the back of the house.

The official says the house is uninhabitable at this time.

A family of four lived in the house and no was hurt during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Now community members are putting together a collection drive for the family.

Some of the items they are collecting are clothes for the two young boys who lived in the house, as well as toys for Christmas. The mother can also use some clothing.

Anyone one interested in helping can call 208 539 4452.

