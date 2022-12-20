Court upholds ban on contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

The decision applies only to contracts involving Indiana, Louisiana and Mississippi.
The decision applies only to contracts involving Indiana, Louisiana and Mississippi.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld a decision blocking President Joe Biden’s administration from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations as part of federal contracts with three states.

The ruling, dated Monday, is the latest in a series of setbacks for Biden’s attempt to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates by requiring contractors doing work for the federal government to ensure their employees are vaccinated.

The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans applies only to contracts involving Indiana, Louisiana and Mississippi. But the mandate has been blocked or partially blocked in half the states as a result of multiple lawsuits.

COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday. (CNN, UC SAN DIEGO HEALTH, KARE, DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE, KGO)

Biden’s administration is not enforcing the contractor vaccination requirement in any states, as the legal battles continue to play out.

The 5th Circuit appeals panel heard arguments in October. Its written ruling said Biden’s executive order was unlawful, because Congress had not given him clear authority in federal procurement laws to require COVID-19 vaccinations.

The decision was written by Circuit Judge Kurt Engelhardt and agreed with by Judge Don Willett, both nominated to the court by President Donald Trump. In dissent was Judge James Graves, a nominee of President Barack Obama.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Verl Yergensen is safe
Endangered missing person located
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving
Suicide and crisis response numbers climbing in Southern Idaho
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
The Valley House is a community funded homeless shelter in Twin Falls
A former resident of Valley House Homeless Shelter is looking to give back this Christmas

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
The Argentine soccer team shows off their World Cup trophy from a bus as they are welcomed home...
Argentina soccer team abandons parade amid swarms of people
FILE - The bill includes about $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858...
Lawmakers unveil $1.7 trillion bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine
Cody White's parents are begging for the return of his ashes.
Parents beg for help after suitcase with son’s ashes was stolen from airport baggage claim
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Canada condo killer faced possible eviction before shooting