Group honors fallen veterans at Twin Falls Cemetery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past weekend in the Magic Valley a group of residents honored our fallen soldiers at Twin Falls Cemetery.

Roughly 400 wreaths were laid on veterans’ headstones Saturday afternoon. One of the organizers of the event said it’s important to honor those who sacrificed so much for our country, show respect for those who are currently serving, or who have served, and teach our youth about the importance of honoring our veterans.

It is believed that roughly 4,500 veterans are buried in the Twin Falls Cemetery. The Twin Falls Cemetery location director Katie Bryant said it is her goal to locate all the headstones eventually, so each one can get a wreath laid upon it

“This summer we will be helping the owner of the cemetery find all of the veteran grave sites, so if you have a loved one buried here, contact us through Facebook. Our phone number is everywhere. Let us know where they are, so we can make sure they get a wreath next year,” Bryant said.

In addition to Twin Falls Cemetery, Bryant said she and other volunteers laid wreaths on the graves of more than 1,000 veterans in Buhl.

