Hansen schools close due to heating issues, will resume on Wednesday

Hansen Schools
Hansen Schools(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students in Hansen had a surprise day off as school officials learned their hearing system was experiencing issues.

Hansen Elementary as well as the Jr. and Sr. High Schools are planning on resuming school on Wednesday, December 21st.

School was cancelled on Tuesday due to heating issues. In a Facebook post, the district says they learned yesterday (Monday) the boiler was not working.

The issue has been identified, and a replacement part has been ordered.

The schools also posted a new schedule for those students taking part in final exams.

