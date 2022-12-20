Kobayashi, Brent John

RUPERT—Brent John Kobayashi, a 60-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home.

Brent was born August 21, 1962, in Rupert, Idaho, to parents, John Yoshio and Sumiko (Yagi) Kobayashi. He graduated from Minico High School and went to welding technical school for six months and then purchased farm ground and a house so he could continue farming alongside his dad and brother.

He enjoyed playing baseball and loved skiing in his younger days. He loved shooting and reloading ammunition, fishing, snowmobiling; riding dirt bikes, four wheelers and side-by-sides. He loved going to Island Park with his family.

Brent was an amazing welder and fabricator. He was a member of the United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary (Miller) Kobayashi (married in 1993); children, Kallie Pryor, Trent Kobayashi, and Travis (Angela) Kobayashi; grandchildren, Landon Pryor and Hazen Kobayashi; brother, Gerry (Sherry) Kobayashi of Rupert; and sister, Susie (Dave) Thomas of Rupert.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Yoshio Kobayashi; mother, Sumiko Kobayashi; father-in-law, Joe Miller; brother-in-law, James Royal Miller; and his uncles and aunts.

Special thanks is extended to Ginger Hanchett, Dr. Jared Manning and the nurses at St Luke’s Cancer Center, and Dr. Aaron Guercio for their care of Brent.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 23, at the United Methodist Church, located at 605 H Street, in Rupert, with the Rev. Jeff Klamm officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th Street, in Burley, and at the church on Friday, one hour prior to the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital for Cancer Children.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

