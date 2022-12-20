Low level helicopter flights to occur over the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the next several weeks, the Fish and Game will be out surveying big game wildlife throughout the Magic Valley, and they do this in a low flying helicopter.

The low flying helicopter flights are done for a few reasons.

First, to gather information on the population of bucks, does, and fawns in the given area.

Second, they will capture some animals to put a radio collar on to help track the animals migration patters and survival.

One regional wildlife biologist says this is done every year in the winter because they are on their winter range.

“This time of year animals are congregated on winter range, it makes it easier for us to find them and catch them and catch the right animals for our radio collaring, it also makes it easier for us to get an accurate population estimate because they are concentrated, rather than trying to look for animals on summer range,” said Sierra Robatcek, a regional wildlife biologist.

These flights will occur in the South Hills, Albion Mountains, and the Jim Sage Areas.

