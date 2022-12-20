Media Poll: CSI men’s basketball No. 1 in the country

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 16-0 CSI men’s basketball team goes on holiday break with a number 1 ranking.

After the Golden Eagles beat the previous No. 1 Salt Lake Saturday, CSI jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in this week’s NJCAA Media Poll.

December 19 NJCAA Men’s Basketball Media Poll pic.twitter.com/iVQvSuJUYi — JUCOadvocate - Brandon Goble (@JUCOadvocate) December 19, 2022

The NJCAA National Poll takes the holiday season off, so the Golden Eagles are still No. 4 in that poll.

CSI is back in action Monday, January 2 at Treasure Valley Community College. The next home game is on January 5 against Snow College.

