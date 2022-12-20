Media Poll: CSI men’s basketball No. 1 in the country
The Golden Eagles are 16-0
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 16-0 CSI men’s basketball team goes on holiday break with a number 1 ranking.
After the Golden Eagles beat the previous No. 1 Salt Lake Saturday, CSI jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in this week’s NJCAA Media Poll.
The NJCAA National Poll takes the holiday season off, so the Golden Eagles are still No. 4 in that poll.
CSI is back in action Monday, January 2 at Treasure Valley Community College. The next home game is on January 5 against Snow College.
