Richfield boys stay undefeated, Carey girls win an overtime thriller

The Tiger boys are 8-0 this season
The Tiger boys are 8-0 this season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Richfield boys basketball team is still undefeated after Monday night’s close win over Carey.

Richfield 59, Carey 57

Clay Kent had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers. Richfield is now 8-0.

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Carey 43, Richfield 40 F/OT

Berenice Vargas led the Panthers with 16 points.

Buhl 39, Valley 34

