School Resource Officers are more than just a disciplinary figure for one local school district

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School Resource Officers are an integral part of the education system across the country, and for one Twin Falls County School District, their SRO is more than just a disciplinary figure.

At the Murtaugh School District, Deputy Radmall is a well-known face around the school.

For 2nd grade teacher Michelle Butler, he is an irreplaceable member of their school.

“They come in and serve lunch, they come in and they are seen on a daily basis, they walk through the halls and talk with students, students know that they can come up and they often give them high fives, sometimes hugs,” said Michelle Butler, who teaches 2nd grade.

Which was the entire idea when the program began in 2009.

Sergeant Ken Mencl who oversees the program, says it gives kids another person they can trust and go to with any problems.

“To provide just one more avenue besides a school counselor, or principal, superintendent, or teacher where they can share some of the things that are going on in their life, especially if they are of a situation, let’s say bullying, online harassment, or something criminal or personal in nature that they have that relationship with that SRO and one more person they can confide in,” said Sgt. Mencl.

Sgt. Mencl says on top of being a constant friendly face for the students, the SRO’s are trained to keep the schools safe from any potential threats.

“In a situation where someone would want to come in and cause harm or danger to the school, they are prepared and ready to take that situation on,” said Sgt. Mencl.

The Elementary School Principal says Deputy Radmall is a positive role model for every child and an asset to the community.

“They are really partnering with our school and growing students and making it important to set goals and be kind, and be a good citizen within our school,” said Anita McClure, the school principal.

