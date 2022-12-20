Twin Falls toy store offers something for all ages this Christmas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Saturday before Christmas, Super Saturday, is the busiest shopping day of the holiday season. That day this year was December 17th, and some local businesses hope sales stay good up until Christmas Day.

Toy Town in Twin Falls has been around for 12 years, with more than 7,000 different types of toys to choose from. They have something for people of all ages. Toy Town store manager Rose Pilcher said they pretty much have, “anything from zero months to 80 years old.”

One customer who was Christmas shopping in the store on Monday with her granddaughter said she likes Toy Town because they have, “Everything…There is so much to look at.” The store carries everything from puzzles and games to dolls and toy cars.

As of Black Friday this year, the store started carrying hobby items like radio controlled planes, trains, cars and plastic models to take advantage of the market. Toy Town Hobby manager Mike Stradley said Kool Stuff Emporium is in the process of closing its doors and the gentleman running Aero-Tronics Model Supply. Recently passed away.

“So there is no place in town to get ant sort of hobby equipment whatsoever, and so we just thought it was a good time to bring that back to Twin [Falls], and a needed thing,”

However, one of the most popular toy items this year at Toy Town is Shock-Tato, a game invented by the owners of Toy Town. Two of the store’s employees were playing the game on Monday. They game is similar to hot potato, but instead of getting burnt, you get shocked.

Pilcher said her store isn’t immune to inflation, as some of the toys in her store have seen a 20 percent increase in price, but she said Toy Town has a wide range of toys for any budget.

“We keep our price from $10 to $500, so there is something for everyone here,” Pilcher said.

Additionally, she said sales have been good this holiday season, as they had record sales on Super Saturday this year.

“So like literally we had people waiting in line for ten minutes but we got them through,” Pilcher said.

Toy Town will be open now through Christmas Eve, and the workers say the key to success is to let the toys sell themselves. Pilcher said it also helps to have great employees, which she said she does.

