Chobani announces $250,000 gift to the Magic Valley

This donation continues a decade-long relationship between the company and the community.
Chobani announces $250,000 gift to the Magic Valley
Chobani announces $250,000 gift to the Magic Valley(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local company has donated $250,000 to support the development of the Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park.

Chobani announced on Wednesday that it will be celebrating its tenth year in the Magic Valley with a new tradition of a quarter-million-dollar donation each year, beginning with this gift. The plan for the park will be a redevelopment of the three-acre property, which will ultimately have public restrooms, an outdoor fitness area and open space for future development. For Chobani, this project was one they selected with intention.

“It’s not something that we’ve chosen lightly, we work with all of our employees to select a project. So, the way we look at it, it’s our community selecting something to do for our community, which is just fantastic here in Twin Falls,” said Chobani Sr. VP. Of Operations, Tyson Popp.

This donation continues a decade-long relationship between the company and the community.

Over the years the company has donated millions of dollars to education and development within the region.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Verl Yergensen is safe
Endangered missing person located
Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire
Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving
Suicide and crisis response numbers climbing in Southern Idaho

Latest News

Coping with addiction and mental health issues during the holidays
Coping with addiction and mental health issues during the holidays
Nine snowplows hit this season; ITD calls on drivers to be more cautious
10 snowplows hit this season; ITD calls on drivers to be more cautious
Wednesday evening's online weather update {12/21/2022}
Idaho ag groups are calling on lawmakers to attach the Affordable and Secure Food Act to...
Idaho ag groups are calling on lawmakers to attach the Affordable and Secure Food Act to spending bill