Chobani announces $250,000 gift to the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local company has donated $250,000 to support the development of the Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park.

Chobani announced on Wednesday that it will be celebrating its tenth year in the Magic Valley with a new tradition of a quarter-million-dollar donation each year, beginning with this gift. The plan for the park will be a redevelopment of the three-acre property, which will ultimately have public restrooms, an outdoor fitness area and open space for future development. For Chobani, this project was one they selected with intention.

“It’s not something that we’ve chosen lightly, we work with all of our employees to select a project. So, the way we look at it, it’s our community selecting something to do for our community, which is just fantastic here in Twin Falls,” said Chobani Sr. VP. Of Operations, Tyson Popp.

This donation continues a decade-long relationship between the company and the community.

Over the years the company has donated millions of dollars to education and development within the region.

