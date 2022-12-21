Idaho ag groups are calling on lawmakers to attach the Affordable and Secure Food Act to spending bill

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Agricultural groups are asking congress to act now, and not later, as the ongoing farm workforce crisis is hindering agricultural production, and contributing to food price inflation. Many think the Affordable and Secure Food Act is a step in the right direction in fixing the issue.

Idaho Dairy is a $10.4 billion industry and accounts for more than ⅓ of Idaho’s agricultural receipts said Idaho Dairymen’s Association Chief Executive Officer Rick Naerebout. Dairy farmers also employ around 4,000 workers, but they are typically short 20 to 30 percent of their total workforce needs

“It’s not that these jobs are not paying competitively with other jobs. It’s just that we have jobs the rest of the domestic workforce do not want,” said Naerebout. “We are dependent on a foreign-born workforce for those of us in year-round agriculture. We don’t have a year-round visa program”

The workforce crisis is widespread throughout the Idaho agricultural community, and not specific to just dairy. If fact it has been a problem in search of a solution for way too long now. Idaho Farm Bureau Federation Governmental Affairs Director Braden Jensen said if the labor shortage is not fixed farmers might have to start looking at planting crops that are not labor intensive, which could also lead to higher prices for consumers at the stores.

“Essentially those crops would have to be imported from somewhere else. We are talking from other states. other regions of the country” said Jensen. " We already see some of that. We also have to talk about importing from other countries as well.”

However, currently, there is pending legislation out there to partly fix the issue. Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet’s Affordable and Secure Food Act does a number of things to address the ongoing workforce shortages in agriculture.

Establish a program for agriculture workers, along with their spouses and minor children, to earn legal status. Farm workers in the program may earn a path to a green card after 10 years of agriculture work.

Reform the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Worker program by providing H-2A visas for year-round jobs for the first time, modernizing the application process, creating more wage certainty, and ensuring critical protections for H-2A farm workers.

Establish a mandatory, nationwide electronic verification system for all agricultural employment, with high standards for privacy and accuracy.

Lower the cost of and increase access to farm workers and rural housing.

One of the highlights of the legislation is it provides key reforms to the H-2A visa program

“Currently this program is only allowed for seasonal ag labor. What this bill would do is expand it to year-round,’ Jensen said.

As of now, more than 200 agricultural industry groups representing family farmers, ranchers, producers, and the agricultural industry are urging congressional leaders to attach Bennett’s bill to the end-of-year spending bill. Naerabout essay time is of the essence

“All assumptions are Rep [Kevin] McCarthy will become Speaker of the House this next congress. He has been very clear he does not attend to fix this issue in the next congress, “said Naerabout. “We are stuck with at least a two-year window where we can not address the problem if not longer. Just depends on politics.”

Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson added:

“As consumers across Idaho and the nation worry about the rising cost of food, Idaho farmers and producers know the worst is yet to come. The time to help prevent significant labor cost increases for those who put food on our tables by reforming our agriculture immigration system is now. The pieces are in place and the U.S. Senate must act.”

Food Producers of Idaho, Idaho Dairymen’s Association, Idaho Cattle Association, Idaho Grain Producers Association, Snake River Sugarbeet Growers Association, Amalgamated Sugar Company, Idaho Potato Commission, Idaho Wool Growers Association, Idaho Hop Growers Association, Idaho Water Users Association, Idaho-Oregon Fruit and Vegetable Association, and Idaho Bankers Association join Congressman Simpson in calling on the U.S. Senate for inclusion of the Affordable and Secure Food Act in the year-end spending bill. Its passage will provide both agriculture and consumers much needed relief from the inflationary effects of our broken immigration system.

