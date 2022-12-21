10 snowplows hit this season; ITD calls on drivers to be more cautious

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is encouraging people to know the rules of the road after 10 snowplows have been involved in accidents this winter.

Of the ten snowplows that have been hit, most of them have been from people passing the plow on the right side.

ITD says to never pass a plow on the right because many of them have a wing plow that extends from the side of their truck. And often, plows work together, plowing two lanes of a road at a time.

When people try to get in between the tandem plows, it can be dangerous for the plow and the other driver.

“It’s bad for our plow operators, but it’s also really bad for those drivers, we don’t want anyone getting hurt, but also if a plow goes out of service, then there is less plows taking care of that area which means the roads don’t get clear as fast, it’s a bad situation for everyone,” said Ellen Matilla from ITD.

She says the safest place to be is behind the plow.

And when there are adverse conditions, give yourself extra time to get to your destination instead of being in a rush.

