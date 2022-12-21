Wendell boys basketball moves to 7-0 after handing Valley first loss of season; prep basketball scores

The next Trojans home game is January 6
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell boys basketball team won a low-scoring affair Tuesday night against Valley in a battle of undefeated teams.

Wendell 43, Valley 38

Jordon Swainston led the Trojans (7-0) with 12 points in the win. Pedro Robles had 14 points in the loss for the Vikings.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Twin Falls 55, Skyview 51

Jerome 56, Mountain Home 47

Lighthouse Christian 71, Dietrich 64 F/OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Minico 57, Ridgevue 23

Dietrich 51, Lighthouse Christian 41

