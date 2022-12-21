Wendell boys basketball moves to 7-0 after handing Valley first loss of season; prep basketball scores
The next Trojans home game is January 6
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell boys basketball team won a low-scoring affair Tuesday night against Valley in a battle of undefeated teams.
Wendell 43, Valley 38
Jordon Swainston led the Trojans (7-0) with 12 points in the win. Pedro Robles had 14 points in the loss for the Vikings.
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Twin Falls 55, Skyview 51
Jerome 56, Mountain Home 47
Lighthouse Christian 71, Dietrich 64 F/OT
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Minico 57, Ridgevue 23
Dietrich 51, Lighthouse Christian 41
