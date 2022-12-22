Bennett, Gary Lee

BURLEY—Gary Lee Bennett went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. He was at home with his family by his side when he passed peacefully.

He was born June 25, 1932, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Leland Grinnel and Myrtle Smith Bennett.

Gary loved life and lived his 90 years to the fullest. Gary was a loving and devoted husband to Beverly, a compassionate father, who was deeply loved and respected by his children: Janett, David, Tim, and Steve. He was a fun and happy grandfather to his 12 grandchildren and always found a way to make them laugh and make lasting memories. He was a great grandfather to 27 great-grandchildren and numberless amount of acquaintances. There was never a person he didn’t talk to that didn’t instantly become a new friend.

Gary served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Alaska for two years. He was a truck driver for 40-plus years and traveled all over the United States. He worked for many years for Amcor out of Burley and made many lasting friendships. When he wasn’t driving, he loved to be outdoors fishing, hunting, and camping with his family.

After retirement, he and Beverly loved woodworking and for many years sold their beautiful wood crafts at craft fairs all over Idaho. They made forever memories with the toy boxes, vanities, and beautiful gifts he and Beverly made in their workshop for their grandchildren and friends. They are well known for their beautiful custom birdhouses that you can find dotting Beverly’s beautiful yard. Gary lived a full and happy life and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

The tolls of life and age put their mark on our dear father, but he was never one to complain. Dad can now walk tall, run, see, hear, and BREATH! He is and will always be our family’s greatest HERO!

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Eric Pierce officiating. Military rites will be accorded in his honor by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

