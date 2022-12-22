Border Patrol agent arrested, charged in road rage incident

Scene footage showed more than 10 police units responding in the area, surrounding a white pick-up truck. (Source: KGNS)
By KGNS Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – A Border Patrol agent was arrested and charged following a road rage incident in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The Laredo Police Department said Roman Rodriguez, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rodriguez was off duty at the time of the road rage incident on I-35 in Laredo, officials said.

Scene footage showed more than 10 police units responding in the area, surrounding a white pick-up truck. Border Patrol units also arrived at the scene.

Police did not detail what led to the incident but said no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Verl Yergensen is safe
Endangered missing person located
Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire
Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving
Suicide and crisis response numbers climbing in Southern Idaho

Latest News

Some Valley police departments will keep an eye on your home if you plan to travel for the...
Protecting your house while away on a vacation
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House
Biden to deliver Christmas message ahead of holiday weekend
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House
Carrie Hansen retires.
Longtime City of Twin Falls employee retires after 42 years