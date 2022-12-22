Coping with addiction and mental health issues during the holidays

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This time of the year can be a difficult time for people who are dealing with mental health disorders or addiction.

For people who are dealing with addiction, they often strip themselves of their resources, they don’t connect with their family anymore, and often isolate themselves, making this time of year very lonely and hard for them... Only increasing their depression or anxiety.

Doctor Reid Lofgran at North Canyon Medical Center says people dealing with addiction feel like there is no hope, but there is.

“That they don’t believe there is a way out, they can’t see an escape from the vicious cycle of addiction, so when someone is caught in that realm in addiction, they are dealing with spending all of their time looking for the drug that is going to keep them from going through withdrawals,” said Dr. Lofgran.

He says support groups, inpatient or outpatient treatment, or medicated assisted treatment are all proven to help people who are struggling with addiction.

