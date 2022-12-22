Last minute Christmas shopping in Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christmas shoppers, time is running out with just four days left until Christmas.

KMVT’s Zach Bruhl takes us to Main Street in Twin Falls to see how the chaos of holiday shopping is being handled by local businesses.

It’s the home stretch... Christmas is this Sunday and shoppers are working to get the last few things crossed off their list.

“I’m good, I think everything is wrapped minus a few last-minute things, that’s why we’re here,” said Ashlee Keller. Not everyone is as well prepared as Keller, some are just getting their shopping started, with just days to spare.

“There’s definitely a few people that are like, ‘I haven’t started yet, so today’s my day,’ that’s fun too,” said the Owner of the Perrine Man, Cory Paulson.

With just four days left until Christmas, that last minute shopping may be chaotic for shoppers looking to finish off the little details of their Christmas list. But, for small business owners, like the many here on Main Street in Twin Falls, that chaos can be the recipe for their success.

“A lot of people do probably, I would say, 70-75% of their business during November and December,” said Kindsey Taylor, Owner of the Brass Monkey.

On Main Street in Twin Falls, small businesses compete with the big, corporate businesses around the corner on Blue Lakes, but business owners say they have a loyal following of local residents.

“We live in such a great community and shopping locally is a big deal, so really, cool people make it work for us,” said Paulson.

Staying away from online shopping and supporting the businesses in your community during the holiday season can mean the difference between success and failure for local storefronts.

“It’s like peaks and valleys, right? So, we are in our peak for the holiday and then we are going to get ready to dive into our valley, which is January and February,” said Taylor.

So, when you’re looking to finish up that Christmas list, buying local can be one of the best gifts you can give.

“Like my sign says, skip the mall and shop small,” added Taylor.

