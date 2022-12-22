Longtime City of Twin Falls employee retires after 42 years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An emotional day for one Twin Falls Police Department employee, as Carrie Hansen is retiring.

Carrie Hansen began working for the City of Twin Falls in 1980.

Throughout her 42 years with the city of Twin Falls she has done multiple different jobs, including dispatcher and for the majority of it, the records department at the police station.

The records department is vital to the police department, as they maintain all the crime reports, citations, warrants, and other files.

Hansen says she will miss the people, as they are like her family.

“I’m going to miss a lot of things about here, the comradery, the people I work with, you spend a lot of time with these people and it’s just not something that you forget,” said Hansen.

As is the tradition, Carrie got a retirement ceremony and an escort home from the police officers.

