Longtime City of Twin Falls employee retires after 42 years

As is the tradition, Carrie got a retirement ceremony and an escort home from the police officers.
Carrie Hansen retires.
Carrie Hansen retires.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An emotional day for one Twin Falls Police Department employee, as Carrie Hansen is retiring.

Carrie Hansen began working for the City of Twin Falls in 1980.

Throughout her 42 years with the city of Twin Falls she has done multiple different jobs, including dispatcher and for the majority of it, the records department at the police station.

The records department is vital to the police department, as they maintain all the crime reports, citations, warrants, and other files.

Hansen says she will miss the people, as they are like her family.

“I’m going to miss a lot of things about here, the comradery, the people I work with, you spend a lot of time with these people and it’s just not something that you forget,” said Hansen.

As is the tradition, Carrie got a retirement ceremony and an escort home from the police officers.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Verl Yergensen is safe
Endangered missing person located
Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire
Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving
Suicide and crisis response numbers climbing in Southern Idaho

Latest News

Some Valley police departments will keep an eye on your home if you plan to travel for the...
Protecting your house while away on a vacation
Last minute Christmas shopping in Downtown Twin Falls
Last minute Christmas shopping in Downtown Twin Falls
Coping with addiction and mental health issues during the holidays
Coping with addiction and mental health issues during the holidays
Nine snowplows hit this season; ITD calls on drivers to be more cautious
10 snowplows hit this season; ITD calls on drivers to be more cautious