Protecting your house while away on a vacation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly 113 million Americans are planning to take a trip between now and the end of the year, but before you do, the Twin Falls Police Department has some things to do to protect your house.

The Twin Falls Police Department says if you are planning to travel over the upcoming holiday, to plan ahead.

He says the best thing to do is to make it look like you are home, by leaving a light on or a car in the driveway.

Make sure all of your doors are locked, and that might even include your garage door as well.

If you have a neighbor or family member who can drive by and check on your house every once in a while, that is always a good idea.

“The most important thing actually is to secure your home, it sounds really simple but you need to lock your doors when you leave, find a way to secure pet doors, mail slots, things like that that can be easy access for somebody to get into your house, because these things are crimes of opportunity,” said Lt. Craig Stotts, with the TFPD.

Stotts also says that while it may be enticing to share your travels on social media, wait until you get home to do that, because that automatically lets people know you aren’t home.

“People are looking for those opportunities right, so if you are posting and you are on vacation and out of town, there is an opportunity so we recommend that you do that when you return,” said Sotts.

He says if you do see something going on at your neighbors house and know they are out of town, to call 911.

