Protecting your house while away on a vacation

He says the best thing to do is to make it look like you are home, by leaving a light on or a car in the driveway.
Some Valley police departments will keep an eye on your home if you plan to travel for the...
Some Valley police departments will keep an eye on your home if you plan to travel for the holidays.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly 113 million Americans are planning to take a trip between now and the end of the year, but before you do, the Twin Falls Police Department has some things to do to protect your house.

The Twin Falls Police Department says if you are planning to travel over the upcoming holiday, to plan ahead.

He says the best thing to do is to make it look like you are home, by leaving a light on or a car in the driveway.

Make sure all of your doors are locked, and that might even include your garage door as well.

If you have a neighbor or family member who can drive by and check on your house every once in a while, that is always a good idea.

“The most important thing actually is to secure your home, it sounds really simple but you need to lock your doors when you leave, find a way to secure pet doors, mail slots, things like that that can be easy access for somebody to get into your house, because these things are crimes of opportunity,” said Lt. Craig Stotts, with the TFPD.

Stotts also says that while it may be enticing to share your travels on social media, wait until you get home to do that, because that automatically lets people know you aren’t home.

“People are looking for those opportunities right, so if you are posting and you are on vacation and out of town, there is an opportunity so we recommend that you do that when you return,” said Sotts.

He says if you do see something going on at your neighbors house and know they are out of town, to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Verl Yergensen is safe
Endangered missing person located
Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire
Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving
Suicide and crisis response numbers climbing in Southern Idaho

Latest News

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Lloyd Family Christmas Trees
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Lloyd Family Christmas Trees
Carrie Hansen retires.
Longtime City of Twin Falls employee retires after 42 years
Last minute Christmas shopping in Downtown Twin Falls
Last minute Christmas shopping in Downtown Twin Falls
Coping with addiction and mental health issues during the holidays
Coping with addiction and mental health issues during the holidays