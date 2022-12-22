Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Lloyd Family Christmas Trees

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thousands of trees, wreaths, and various holiday décor, Llyod Family Christmas Trees knows a thing or two about holidays here in the Magic Valley.

“We’ve sold trees in the area for 69 years.”

During those nearly seven decades, generations of the family have helped countless Magic Valley residents find their Christmas centerpiece, which comes from across the west.

“We cut out wild trees out of Montana then Oregon, sometimes Washington and if we’re really low on trees, Wisconsin,” said Gabriella Rathbun from Lloyd Family Christmas Trees.

This year, gathering trees was more complicated than usual. Drought conditions and limited supply, especially in Oregon, have made things tricky for the family.

“A lot of people in Oregon like to grow other things besides trees, other things make more money and is quicker,” said Rathbun.

Even with the challenges collecting quality trees for their stand, Llyod Family Christmas trees has had a successful 2022, with still a few days remaining.

“This year has been great. We bought 1,000 less trees than last year, so selling 2 or 2.5 thousand trees, we’re down to the last 70, it’s been pretty damn good,” said Rathbun.

The tree lot will be back in 2023 to celebrate seven decades in the business, and they are making sure to celebrate the milestone.

“At least one weekend we’re going to do something big, have a big party about it and everybody is invited,” said Rathbun.

