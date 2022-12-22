Twin Falls boxer already qualified for Olympic trials next year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho isn’t necessarily a hotbed for boxing, but two Gem State women are national champions.

Kendra Samargis, a Twin Falls native, is one of those titleholders after winning the 75kg (165 pounds) at the USA Boxing National Championships earlier this month in Lubbock, Texas.

It’s quite a feat for someone who just suffered a severe injury.

Back in August, with her Olympic dream in full view, she was with Team USA in Colorado Springs and something went very wrong.

“Ten days into training camp, I just stepped back perfectly, just took the right step, and ended up tearing my Achilles, it was a full tear,” Samargis said.

However, Samargis says she was back training within two days, and even after having surgery, there were no second thoughts. She would compete in the National Championships in early December.

“There was really no option of if I can compete in this tournament, it was I have to compete,” said Samargis.

Samargis, as mentioned, won her 165-pound weight class, claiming a National Championship. The win automatically earns her a spot at the next Olympic trials held at the end of next year.

“It’s awesome because if I wouldn’t have qualified this time, then you have to go to other qualification processes,” Samargis said.

Now, the Twin Falls native gets to focus on training for this upcoming year. Kendra goes to a selection camp in January and will compete for a spot to represent the United States across the globe in her weight class for 2023.

There will also be another Idahoan at the Team USA selection camp. Caldwell’s Alyssa Mendoza. who won a national title in the 125-pound class in Lubbock, has her own Olympic dream.

“Me and Kendra are, kind of, building boxing up in Idaho, and hopefully influencing other people, boys and girls to want to box as well, maybe get Idaho more on the map,” said Mendoza.

“I’ve always come from a rough growing up, and boxing has helped me in so many areas of my life, and now we’re able to spread it with our community,” Samargis said.

If Kendra is selected to be the Team USA boxer at 75 kilograms in 2023, she could bypass the Olympic trials if she medals at the 2023 Pan American Games, and qualify directly for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

