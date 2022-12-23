CSI awaits Elmore County decision on a public vote to be included in taxing district

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s board of education approved a petition by Elmore County that seeks to add the region to the College of Southern Idaho’s taxing district.

On Thursday KMVT sat down with the college to learn what could be coming next.

According to Chris Bragg, CSI Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Communication, if Elmore County is established as part of the taxing district the college would be ready to bring unique educational opportunities to the area.

But until the Elmore County Commissioners establish a special election to decide the fate of the petition, CSI is in a holding pattern.

“The college is not involved in the process, really in any other way than what is statutorily required between now and the time that the Elmore County voters approve it. If they approve it then we’ll have the discussion of what happens next, what do services in Elmore County look like?” said Bragg.

KMVT got in contact with the Elmore County Commissioners who have yet to determine when the petition will go to a public vote.

