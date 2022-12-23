Fit and Well Idaho: Toy safety on Christmas

While opening toys is fun and exciting for kids, they also pose dangers.
Expert talks to safety tips when toy shopping
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Christmas this Sunday, St. Luke’s is warning people about some of the dangers that the holiday brings.

That is the topic of week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

Toys can have small parts, batteries, screws or nails, and many kids can be smart and figure out how to take them apart.

Always watch your kids when they are playing with their new toys, and it is okay to wait to give them a toy until it is age appropriate for them.

“I would really check the age limit and that will be on the outside packaging, it will tell you 3 and up, 12 months and up, so making sure when we are receiving gifts from others, before giving them to our kids, make sure to check the age limit on the toy and also when we are gifting toys,” said Katie Barnhill with St. Luke’s Children’s.

She also says to always have a responsible person to watch the children while they are playing with their toys, because an accident can happen in only a matter of seconds.

