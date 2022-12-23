Magic Mountain Ski Resort gets a strong start, looking forward to a busy holiday weekend

MAGIC MOUNTAIN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 40 miles south of Twin Falls sits one of the region’s most beloved, privately owned, ski resorts.

Magic Mountain Ski Resort, owned by the Miller family, has been giving local Idahoans the chance to hit the slopes for many years.

Before many hit the million-dollar slopes of Sun Valley, Ski Patrol Director Wade Rast says Magic Mountain is the place where many locals come to learn.

“This is where we begin at… it’s not on the great-big hills of Sun Valley or Snowbird or Snowbasin… it’s Magic Mountain. This is where it all starts at,” said Rast.

This year, Magic has been open for nearly three weeks and is expecting to have a strong holiday week.

And it’s not just the ease of the mountain’s location that makes it so appealing. The price cannot be beaten.

“There are a lot of big resorts out there, but this is affordable, where you can afford to rent equipment, afford to buy a lift pass and come up and learn this lifetime sport,” added Rast.

Magic Mountain features a tubing hill, with a magic carpet. As well as a ski-class area, and a fully functioning ski and snowboard lift.

Plus, miles of cross-country skiing trails.

Kirstn Cummins is a student at the College of Southern Idaho, she’s also a season pass holder at Magic Mountain.

“It’s nice… especially if you have a season pass. I can get up at 9oclocl and be here at 10 or 11 and not feel like I’ve wasted half the day,” said Cummins.

And she’s not alone, even self-described experts are stoked that Magic Mountain is available for all skill levels.

“It’s a good one, because it has runs for starters to advanced skiers… so its good. If you go off the runs a little bit, there’s big jumps you can hit and there are some steep stuff and cliff to jump off of. It’s a good place to come to,” said Local Skier, Tennessee.

Magic Mountain will be open for Christmas Eve, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They will be closed on Christmas Day, but plan to re-open bright and early on the 26th.

For more information on Magic Mountain, Click Here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.