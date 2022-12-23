Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers beds to families in need ahead of Christmas

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace is dedicated to ending child bedlessness in this community and through the world.

On Friday, Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivered a bunk bed to a family in Kimberly to two boys who haven’t had their own bed.

“We’ve all been sleeping in my room, on one mattress,” said their older brother Adolfo Alvarado.

But now, each child will have their own bed to rest their head, which is Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s mission, to ensure no kid sleeps on the floor in our town.

Nationwide, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has deliver 120,000 beds since 2012.

“And we are trying to eradicate child bedlessness, it’s a silent epidemic that affects every town and we are here to tackle that problem and provide that resource for parents or guardians that are unable to provide a bed for their child,” said Jan Spackman, the grant program director for the local chapter of SHP.

KMVT joined in on the delivery, during which they assemble the bed, and provide sheets and blankets for each child.

One volunteer says it’s an indescribable feeling to be able to help.

“You know the cool thing is, I don’t think it matters what day of the year it is, ultimately there are people who don’t have as much, but it’s just nice to be able to help them have more Christmas is great, during the holidays and stuff, but I don’t think it matters,” said Sawyer Spackman, a volunteer.

They say the process is made possible because of volunteers and donations from the community, and they say they are always looking for more people to join in their mission.

“When these kids, when you are done delivering their beds, or setting them up and you do the reveal and they come and give you the hugs, and they are so gracious and thankful, the families, or the guardians, are so appreciative, and it just can’t make you feel any better I don’t think,” said Spackman.

“Honestly I think it’s really nice, it’s helpful, now that they got a bed they can sleep in their own room,” said Alvarado.

For more information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace, visit this link.

