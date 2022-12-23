“Top Gun: Maverick” voted favorite movie of the year, survey finds

Fans voted "Top Gun: Maverick" as their favorite movie in 2022.
Fans voted "Top Gun: Maverick" as their favorite movie in 2022.(GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGATALKER / TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - The fans have spoken and voted “Top Gun: Maverick” their favorite movie of the year.

A OnePoll survey found that 19% of movie fans selected Tom Cruise’s box office hit as their No. 1 movie in 2022, making it the most popular choice among those polled.

And fans weren’t the only ones who walked away impressed.

“Top Gun: Maverick” has reportedly brought in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide while receiving two Golden Globe nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, as well as the title of Best Film by the National Board of Review.

Cruise recently thanked all of his fans on social media for “coming out to the theaters” and supporting “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Other films that received votes from fans included “Jurassic World: Dominion” (17%), Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” (15%), and “The Whale” (11%).

According to the survey, 2,000 people participated in the poll.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Verl Yergensen is safe
Endangered missing person located
Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire
Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving
Suicide and crisis response numbers climbing in Southern Idaho

Latest News

A pair of 5-month-old twins at the center of an Ohio AMBER Alert have been found said, police...
2nd child found safe after twins’ kidnapping in Ohio
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’
Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Ukrainians hail Zelenskyy after US visit dismissed by Putin
In Ukraine, Bakhmut residents remain defiant despite heavy shelling from Russian troops.
Ukraine: Bakhmut residents defiant as Russian fighting continues
FILE - A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provide a new wall between the United...
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border