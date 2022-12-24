Another generation of Idaho Skiers and Snowboarders are learning the basics at Magic Mountain

MAGIC MOUNTAIN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 1939 Union Pacific built the Sun Valley Lodge and introduced the world to the first ever chair lift. Ever since, Idahoans have taken their alpine sports very seriously.

That tradition continues to this day with many of Idaho’s newest generation learning those skills on local mountains.

If you’re looking for a perfect place to take your young ones to learn the sport, you can’t beat the slopes of Magic Mountain.

While Magic doesn’t have the altitude that many surrounding resorts have, that’s what makes this little mountain the perfect place for starters.

Officials at Magic know this, and have dedicated an entire hillside to children learning for the first time.

“This is our Magic Carpet; this is our beginner hill, and this is where we take everybody when they first start out. They come; they take lessons… a lot of them are with parents. This is just where it all begins… the love of the sport. We spend a lot of time out here circling… helping… just making sure everyone has a good time,” said Jessica Kluth - Snow-Sperts Director.

Children under the age of six will have to schedule a private lesson. But those seven and older can take part in group classes.

