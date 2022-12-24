Local ski patrol working to make sure everyone has a helmet on the mountain

MAGIC MOUNTAIN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Winter sports season is underway here in Idaho and Local Ski Patrol officials are urging Idahoans to make sure they’re always wearing the proper equipment… especially a helmet.

The Magic Mountain Ski Patrol is actively working to make sure that anyone who comes to their mountain has a helmet.

Last year, thanks to a grant from First Federal, the Magic Ski Patrol was able to purchase one hundred helmets to be given to those who might not be able to afford one.

That stock quickly ran out and this year the Ski Patrol decided to take on the challenge to raise those funds on their own.

Wade Rast is the Ski Patrol Director, he says their focus isn’t just on making sure children have helmets… but also mom and dad.

“We just find it important that everybody has a helmet on their head. We see kids with a helmet on their head, but mom and dad do not… who’s going to drive those little ones down the hill if you get hurt? So, the key is that you put that helmet on your head, lets protect that noggin and have a great – safe – day,” said Rast.

The entire Magic Mountain Ski Patrol is volunteered based. Meaning, all of the funds raised to purchase these helmets came from the hard work of these dedicated volunteers.

