SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As big game herds are returning to their historic winter range across Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management is implementing off-highway-vehicle and conditional seasonal restrictions in the Wood River Valley.

The goal of the closures is to minimize impacts to wintering deer and elk in Idaho.

No motor vehicles are allowed in the identified areas from January 1st through April 30th, of 2023.

A map of the restricted areas is available online and will be posted at the informal snowmobile trailheads.

BLM Temporarily restricting off-highway vehicle use in the Wood River Valley (KMVT-NEWS)

Deer and elk experience adversity during the winter season, so limiting additional stress and providing for secluded winter habitat is important to maintain the health of big game herds throughout the season.

Recreationists, motorized and non-motorized alike, should consider their potential impacts to deer and elk in the area this winter and adjust their actions accordingly to minimize disturbance.

The following areas, except for motorized corridors, are closed to motorized use, including snowmobiles, from Jan. 1–April 30, 2023.

All BLM land north of East Fork and Greenhorn

South aspects of Ohio Gulch

Quigley to Muldoon

Bell Mountain to Picabo

Croy Creek to south of Townsend Gulch and Hwy 20

Big and Little Beaver Drainages

Camp Creek and Poison Creek areas

Elk Mountain area

Corridors open to motorized use include groomed snowmobile trails and ungroomed motorized corridors.

The following are groomed for snowmobile use when there is sufficient snow: Quigley to Cove Creek, Muldoon, Sharps, Croy Creek to Camp Creek, Rock and West Glendale.

Ungroomed corridors include Ohio Gulch, Indian Creek, Slaughterhouse and Bell Mountain to Picabo. All motorized vehicles and snowmobiles are limited to the road corridor in these locations/areas.

