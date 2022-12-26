BLM temporarily restricting off-highway vehicle use in the Wood River Valley

No motor vehicles are allowed in the identified areas from January 1st through April 30th, of 2023.
BLM temporarily restricting off-highway vehicle use in the Wood River Valley
BLM temporarily restricting off-highway vehicle use in the Wood River Valley(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As big game herds are returning to their historic winter range across Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management is implementing off-highway-vehicle and conditional seasonal restrictions in the Wood River Valley.

The goal of the closures is to minimize impacts to wintering deer and elk in Idaho.

No motor vehicles are allowed in the identified areas from January 1st through April 30th, of 2023.

map of the restricted areas is available online and will be posted at the informal snowmobile trailheads.

BLM Temporarily restricting off-highway vehicle use in the Wood River Valley
BLM Temporarily restricting off-highway vehicle use in the Wood River Valley(KMVT-NEWS)

Deer and elk experience adversity during the winter season, so limiting additional stress and providing for secluded winter habitat is important to maintain the health of big game herds throughout the season.

Recreationists, motorized and non-motorized alike, should consider their potential impacts to deer and elk in the area this winter and adjust their actions accordingly to minimize disturbance.

The following areas, except for motorized corridors, are closed to motorized use, including snowmobiles, from Jan. 1–April 30, 2023.

  • All BLM land north of East Fork and Greenhorn
  • South aspects of Ohio Gulch
  • Quigley to Muldoon
  • Bell Mountain to Picabo
  • Croy Creek to south of Townsend Gulch and Hwy 20
  • Big and Little Beaver Drainages
  • Camp Creek and Poison Creek areas
  • Elk Mountain area

Corridors open to motorized use include groomed snowmobile trails and ungroomed motorized corridors.

The following are groomed for snowmobile use when there is sufficient snow: Quigley to Cove Creek, Muldoon, Sharps, Croy Creek to Camp Creek, Rock and West Glendale. 

Ungroomed corridors include Ohio Gulch, Indian Creek, Slaughterhouse and Bell Mountain to Picabo. All motorized vehicles and snowmobiles are limited to the road corridor in these locations/areas.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Carrie Hansen retires.
Longtime City of Twin Falls employee retires after 42 years
Verl Yergensen is safe
Endangered missing person located
Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire
Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire
Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter.
Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say

Latest News

Sunday evening's online weather update {12/25/2022}
Local ski patrol working to make sure everyone has a helmet on the mountain
Local ski patrol working to make sure everyone has a helmet on the mountain
Another generation of Idaho Skiers and Snowboarders are learning the basics at Magic Mountain
Another generation of Idaho Skiers and Snowboarders are learning the basics at Magic Mountain
Friday evening's online weather update {12/23/2022}